Worker killed by truck during mudslide cleanup on Highway 17 near Santa Cruz

A dump truck struck and killed one worker and injured a second Thursday as crews worked to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 near Santa Cruz, authorities said.

The collision was reported just after noon on the highway near Vine Hill Road in Scotts Valley, the site of a significant mudslide that closed the highway earlier this week.

The injured workers were employed by a company that contracts with Caltrans, according to officials.

The survivor suffered “major injuries” and was taken to a Bay Area hospital, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Grant Boles said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Repeated storms this winter have saturated mountains and foothills throughout the region and increased the likelihood of mudslides.

Highway 17 remains closed between Vine Hill and Sugarloaf Road.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

Man accused of throwing his dog off East L.A. hillside, twice

Former Alhambra girls' basketball coach is sentenced to five years in prison for abusing student

Los Angeles to pay $3.5 million to settle lawsuit filed by woman who fell from LAPD cruiser