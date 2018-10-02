Man found guilty of murdering in-laws

A 45-year-old man was found guilty this week of fatally shooting his wife’s parents in his West Covina home, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
After three hours of deliberation, a jury found Caminero Wang guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. Jurors also found true a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and special allegations of using a handgun, causing great bodily injury and death.
A report of several gunshots and the sounds of children screaming had led West Covina police to a condominium in the 1300 block of East Oahu Avenue on April 13, 2016.
Aiping Diao, 60, and his wife, Shu Zhang, 60, both of China, were found dead inside the building. The couple had been visiting their daughter at the time of their death, according to police.
Three children, ages 3, 6 and 8, had been found hiding in a restroom and were not physically injured.
Wang previously had threatened his wife’s life and the lives of her parents, according to the prosecutor.
Wang, who faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 8