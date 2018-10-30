Napa man dies after incident with grape-harvesting machine at vineyard

A 49-year-old Napa man was found dead at a vineyard Monday afternoon after an incident involving a grape-harvesting machine, authorities said.
Officials with the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration were called to Deconinck Vineyards in Napa around 12:30 p.m. Monday after they received a report that a field worker was “involved in a fatal accident with a grape harvesting machine,” according to Luke Brown, a spokesman for Cal/OSHA.
The victim died at the scene, according to Brown, who would not comment on exactly how the man died.
Henry Wofford, a public information officer for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, identified the victim as Leon Marcelo Lua, 49, of Napa.
No one else was injured, Brown said. Attempts to contact the vineyard for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday.