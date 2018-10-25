Advertisement

Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego cancels classes after potential threat

Hannah Fry
By
Oct 25, 2018 | 9:10 AM
Point Loma Nazarene University’s Latter Hall (Darren Bradley)

A possible threat to the Point Loma Nazarene University campus in San Diego prompted the Christian liberal arts college to cancel classes Thursday.

A post on the university’s social media said the FBI informed the university about a possible threat to the campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all classes at all PLNU campuses are canceled for the rest of today. All non-supervisory employees are dismissed. All services are closed. Residential students should return and remain in residence halls until further notice,” the college wrote in a tweet.

The nature of the threat was unknown. The FBI is investigating, according to the university.
