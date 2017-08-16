Man shot by deputies in Nickerson Gardens; condition unknown

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies opened fire on a man in the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts on Wednesday night, authorities said.

About 7:15 p.m., the man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, which occurred in the 1300 block of 115th Street, or how many deputies were involved. None was injured.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating.

A week ago, Los Angeles police clashed with a crowd in the same area. A gang unit near 112th Street and Zamora Avenue observed a large crowd that was drinking, smoking marijuana, playing loud music and blocking the road, LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado said at the time.

Officers chased the group and detained two men. While they were detaining the men, the growing crowd became agitated and surrounded the officers, Preciado said.

The Sacramento Kings’ Zach Randolph was one of two men arrested that night.

Five police vehicles and one sheriff’s vehicle were vandalized during the incident. Authorities also recovered two guns, and impounded two vehicles and narcotics during the clash.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek