$175,000 in jewelry and valuables stolen from singer Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills home

Thieves stole $175,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables from singer Nicki Minaj’s home in Beverly Hills, police said.

The burglary occurred between Nov. 24 and Jan. 24 in the 2600 block of Bowmont Avenue, when the 34-year-old “Anaconda” singer was not home, said Officer Aareon Jefferson, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives from the department’s West Los Angeles station have launched an investigation into the missing items, he said.

It is unclear how the burglars managed to enter the singer’s home, Jefferson said.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in connection with the theft, he said.

Police are investigating the burglary as well as a break-in at Lakers legend Derek Fisher’s home.

On Monday, thieves broke into Fisher’s Tarzana home and stole more than $300,000 in jewelry, police said.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the burglary. Detectives planned to search the neighborhood for surveillance cameras.

