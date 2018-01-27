Thousands expected for Night on Broadway festival

New Wave pioneers the B-52s will headline the fourth annual Night on Broadway music and arts festival on Saturday night in downtown Los Angeles.
Other musical acts include War, La Santa Cecilia and Immaculate Conception.
The free street festival features access to Broadway's historic theaters, music on four outdoor stages, carnival rides, food booths and arts and crafts activities.
The festival, which last year drew about 75,000 people, runs from 3 p.m. to midnight. Broadway will be closed to traffic between 1st Street and Olympic Boulevard.
The event marks the 10th anniversary of Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar's "Bringing Back Broadway" initiative, a 10-year plan to boost economic development along the once-bustling thoroughfare.