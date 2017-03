A collision involving two motorcycles killed a 21-year-old man Thursday in North Hollywood.

The fatal crash happened in the 11900 block of West Saticoy Street shortly after 3 p.m. At least one of the motorcycles sheared off a fire hydrant and knocked over a street light, according to police.

One male, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the other driver was not immediately available.

