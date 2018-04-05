Shooting outside North Hollywood movie theater leaves 1 injured

A robbery attempt outside a North Hollywood movie theater resulted in a shooting that left one man hospitalized late Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was shot in a parking lot outside the Cinemark movie theater near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., according to an LAPD spokesman.

Initially, responding officers were concerned the shooting had taken place inside the theater, which was still open. But officers quickly determined there were no other victims, authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was stable, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the area. Police are trying to determine if this incident was related to gang activity.

