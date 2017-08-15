2 dead in shooting at Arts District apartment building in North Hollywood

Two men were killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Monday night outside an apartment building in the North Hollywood Arts District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting near the Hesby Apartments on Klump Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., according to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Station.

Officers recovered two guns at the scene, authorities said.

A group of people were outside the apartment building when a fight ensued and shots were fired from at least two weapons, LAPD Lt. Mike Kozak told KABC-TV Channel 7.

One man was declared dead at the scene, and another died on the way to the hospital, the TV station reported. At least two more people were injured, it said.

Police said the shooting is under investigation.

