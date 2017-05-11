Video shows San Bernardino school shooter casually signing in, entering bulding before attack

Recently released security camera video shows Cedric Anderson walking into North Park Elementary School on April 10, moments before he would walk into a special needs classroom and kill his wife and a student before turning the gun on himself.

San Bernardino police and the San Bernardino City Unified School District have maintained that proper safety protocols were followed at the school. Multiple media outlets requested the video after authorities said it showed that Anderson tried to enter the school from a different door but was unable to do so because it was locked, and that he then checked in with the front desk.

The silent video, taken from inside the office, shows Anderson walk toward an entrance next to the main office door that would have opened directly into the hallway. Unable to enter that way, he instead walks through the unlocked door to the front desk, where he speaks to employees and casually writes his name on a sign-in sheet. No weapon is visible in the video.

The video then shows Anderson walking through a door and entering a hallway before disappearing from view.

Authorities say Anderson, 53, went to a classroom for students with intellectual disabilities and began firing a .357 caliber revolver at his wife, Karen Elaine Smith, 53, killing her. An 8-year-old student, Jonathan Martinez, also died in the attack. A second 9-year-old student was shot and injured but survived. Following the attack, Anderson shot and killed himself.

