Bay Area News Group threatens lawsuit over release of Oakland warehouse fire records

The Bay Area News Group says it will sue Oakland by next week if the city doesn't provide police and fire department records on a warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

The East Bay Times, one of the group's newspapers, reported Thursday that its lawyers, in a letter to the city demanding the public records, cited inexcusable delays.

The letter was sent exactly two months after the fire during a concert at an artists loft called the Ghost Ship. Investigators say the structure was a dangerous jumble of makeshift stairs and room dividers with no clear exit paths.

The newspaper said the documents could help explain how the city missed chances to shutter the building.

Messages left seeking comment from the mayor's office by the newspaper and the Associated Press were not immediately returned.

