Off-duty LAPD officer shoots and kills dog while working security for film set downtown

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer fatally shot a dog while working security for a TV show filming downtown, LAPD officials said.

The motorcycle officer was stationed in the 400 block of South Main Street about 11:40 a.m. when he got into an argument with a man and was then attacked by a dog, said Jenny Hauser, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department. The show being filmed was the second season of Hulu’s “Chance,” according to permits.

As the officer and the man argued, an “aggressive” dog approached. The officer shot the dog, killing it, Hauser said. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital and the man he was arguing with was detained, Hauser said.

Police did not immediately identify the officer or say what the argument was about. Hauser said it was not immediately clear if the dog belonged to the man.

