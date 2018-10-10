Vandals splatter Old Mission Santa Barbara with red paint, misspell 'genocide' message

Vandals defaced the Old Mission Santa Barbara overnight, scrawling “rape” on several pillars and misspelling the word “genocide” with red paint on the stone front of the historic building, police said.
The felony vandalism, which is estimated to have caused more than $25,000 in damage, was reported to Santa Barbara police about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Anthony Wagner said.
At least one person broke a small window and splattered red paint on the front door and the brick walkway leading up to the building, Wagner said. The person also wrote “never forget the lives + land stolen” in red paint on another wall on the property.
The mission in Santa Barbara was established in 1786 and was the 10th of 21 California missions founded by the Spanish Franciscans. The property is home to a community of Franciscan friars and has a church, a museum, a cemetery, a mausoleum and 12 acres of gardens.
Authorities suspect that the vandal’s actions were done in protest of the Spanish conquistadors’ treatment of Native Americans. The incident also could be linked to protests surrounding the celebration of Columbus Day, which was Monday, according to investigators.
Several cities in California, including Los Angeles and Berkeley, have voted to celebrate the occasion as Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day in recent years.
“People are allowed to have their opinions, but it doesn’t mean you can deface property,” Wagner said.
Detectives are processing evidence from the scene, and investigators will review surveillance video from cameras set up around the property, authorities said.
This isn’t the first time the mission has been the target of vandalism.
A statue of St. Junipero Serra that for years had stood at the foot of a staircase leading into the mission had to be removed last year after someone poured red paint over the sculpture and cut off its head.