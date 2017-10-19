Olive View UCLA Medical Center on partial lockdown after report of a man with a gun

Olive View UCLA Medical Center was on partial lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a man with a gun in the hospital, authorities said.

A hospital employee reported seeing a man with a gun around 9:20 a.m., Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

No shots had been fired, and there were no injuries as of 10:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Division Chief James Hellmold said.

Officers are searching the hospital, Hellmold said. Parts of the facility are on lockdown, particularly where patients can’t be moved, but people who need medical attention are being allowed in with police escorts, he said.

Other areas of the hospital are being evacuated, Deputy Guillermina Saldana said.

