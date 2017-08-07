Man in grave condition after shooting near L.A. Times printing plant

A man was shot Monday evening near the Los Angeles Times’ Olympic printing plant downtown, police said.

About 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Lawrence Street, where they found a man wounded by gunfire, said Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez. He was taken to a hospital in grave condition.

Police did not have a description of a suspect and don’t know whether the shooting was gang related. The investigation is ongoing.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

