Ontario International Airport terminal reopened following report of suspicious device

Travelers were briefly evacuated from a terminal at Ontario International Airport early Monday following a report of a suspicious device.

Ontario firefighters received a call about the device at 4:54 a.m., prompting authorities to clear people from three gates in the Terminal 4 area, Ontario Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Schiller said. The Fire Department’s bomb squad also responded to the scene, Schiller said.

By the time they arrived, the man who owned the device was being interviewed by police. He described the item as a “training device.”

“It was a device commonly used in the military,” Schiller said, adding that it was “encased in a commemorative cloth bag.”

The terminal was reopened by 6:45 a.m. and was operating as usual, Schiller said.

