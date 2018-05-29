Infant dies after mother hits her and boyfriend with car, police say

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after allegedly hitting her boyfriend and 7-month-old daughter with a car in front of their home.
Police received a call around 11:40 p.m. Monday about an altercation in the 500 block of West D Street, according to Ontario police Sgt. Jeff Higbee. Sarah Gomez, 19, had gotten into an argument with her 21-year-old boyfriend, who was holding their 7-month-old daughter, before allegedly hitting the two with a car.
Family took the boyfriend and the baby to the hospital, where the infant later died. The boyfriend had several abrasions on his body and is still in the hospital, Higbee said.
Detectives interviewed Gomez at the hospital, where they arrested her on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
The couple had been at a family gathering earlier in the night, where they had both been drinking, Higbee said.
“Something happened on the way home or after they left the event,” Higbee said.