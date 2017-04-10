Ontario police fatally shoot man armed with shotgun in Stater Bros. Market

A man armed with a shotgun was shot and killed by Ontario police Sunday night inside a grocery store as panicked shoppers and employees cleared the aisles, officials said.

The scene unfolded just after 10:40 p.m., when police received several 911 calls from customers reporting a man armed with a shotgun had walked into the Stater Bros. Market in the 1900 block of East 4th Street, said Ontario Police Det. Melissa Ramirez. An employee had also set off a silent alarm, she said.

Customers told police the man, who wore a hoodie-type sweater, appeared to be upset, Ramirez said.

Officers were concerned the man could carry out a shooting, so they ordered employees and customers to clear the store, according to the detective.

After the store was evacuated, a group of officers entered the store and spotted the man, who was still armed with 12-gauge shotgun, she said.

Officers immediately opened fire, striking and killing the man, she said.

“They found him pretty quickly,” she said.

It is unclear how many shots were fired and how many officers fired at the man.

Few details were known about the man, Ramirez said. His identity has not been released.

Authorities on Monday were trying to determine if the man drove or walked to the market.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA