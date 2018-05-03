L.A. sues 9 drug companies, alleging unethical practices that worsened the opioid crisis

The Los Angeles city attorney filed a lawsuit Thursday against nine makers and distributors of prescription painkillers, alleging that they failed to halt suspicious drug sales and engaged in deceptive business practices that contributed to the opioid addiction crisis.
"The scourge of prescription drug addiction has made a significant impact on Los Angeles residents," City Atty. Mike Feuer said in a statement. "And created a continued public nuisance in our city."
Feuer said he was filing the lawsuit to hold the drug firms accountable for driving the opioid epidemic and the "significant impacts of their reckless and irresponsible business practices."
Los Angeles is the latest city to sue prescription drug makers over their role in fueling an opioid addiction crisis that is responsible for an estimated 180 American deaths a day. A federal judge has consolidated more than 350 lawsuits filed by various cities, counties and states against makers and distributors of opioid painkillers in an effort to reach a massive settlement.
L.A.'s civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court names Purdue Pharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon, Insys Therapeutics, and Mallinckrodt in the 165-page complaint. The city alleges that the companies borrowed from the "tobacco industry's playbook" by using false and deceptive marketing and business practices to normalize the use of opioids for various kinds of pain.
The lawsuit also alleges that companies intentionally misled doctors and patients about the appropriate uses, risks, safety and efficacy of their products, including downplaying the high risk of addiction and exaggerating the benefits of continual use for chronic pain.
The manufacturers "engaged in a concerted, coordinated strategy to shift the way in which doctors and patients think about pain, specifically, to encourage the use of opioids to treat ... the masses who suffer from common chronic pain conditions," the suit says.
The lawsuit also targets the so-called middlemen — wholesale distributors including McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource — saying they failed to report suspicious orders and sales of large and frequent orders of prescription pain pills as required by state and federal law.
The city alleges that such "willful ignorance" has caused addiction and overdose rates in Los Angeles to rise.
The lawsuit cites a 2016 Los Angeles Times investigation showing that Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, knew a MacArthur Park clinic was a corrupt pharmacy peddling prescription painkiller but failed to cut off it supply of the drug.
As a result "1.1 million pills had spilled into the hands of Armenian mobsters, the Crips gang and other criminals," the investigation found.
This article will be updated.
