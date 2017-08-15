Man arrested after calling 911 to report that he strangled his mother, police say

A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday after calling 911 to report that he’d strangled his mother, police said.

Brandon Sanchez called police about 2:45 p.m., saying that he’d strangled his mother during a domestic dispute, according to the Orange Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Ridgemont Court, where they found the woman dead.

Sanchez was booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Orange police at (714) 744-7444.

