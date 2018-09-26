Advertisement

Professional boxer Victor Ortiz charged with raping a woman in Oxnard

Boxer Victor Ortiz is facing felony charges stemming from a rape allegation. In this January 2014 photo, Ortiz faces Luis Collazo, not seen, in a welterweight boxing bout in New York. (Julia Weeks / Associated Press)

Former welterweight boxing champion Victor Ortiz is facing a felony rape charge based on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman at a home in Oxnard in March.

Ortiz, 31, of Tarzana, is charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object. He has not entered a plea, according to Ventura County Superior Court records.

Oxnard police began a months-long investigation after they received a report from a woman on March 19 saying that she had been sexually assaulted.

The boxer and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant turned himself in to police Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody about 3 p.m. and was released on $100,000 bail about 40 minutes later, according to jail records.

Ortiz, who became a professional boxer when he was 17 years old, briefly held the World Boxing Council’s welterweight title until he lost it to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a fourth round knockout in Las Vegas in 2011.

The Kansas native has also starred in films such as “The Expendables” and “Southpaw.”

