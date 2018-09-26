Professional boxer Victor Ortiz charged with raping a woman in Oxnard

Former welterweight boxing champion Victor Ortiz is facing a felony rape charge based on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman at a home in Oxnard in March.
Ortiz, 31, of Tarzana, is charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object. He has not entered a plea, according to Ventura County Superior Court records.
Oxnard police began a months-long investigation after they received a report from a woman on March 19 saying that she had been sexually assaulted.
The boxer and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant turned himself in to police Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was taken into custody about 3 p.m. and was released on $100,000 bail about 40 minutes later, according to jail records.
Ortiz, who became a professional boxer when he was 17 years old, briefly held the World Boxing Council’s welterweight title until he lost it to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a fourth round knockout in Las Vegas in 2011.
The Kansas native has also starred in films such as “The Expendables” and “Southpaw.”