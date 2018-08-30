Man suspected of impersonating a doctor at UC Irvine and at children's hospital faces charges

An Irvine man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he posed as a doctor and dispensed a medical diagnosis to a man about a growth on his neck.

Ariya Ouskouian, 23, faces a felony count of providing a medical diagnosis while impersonating a doctor and eight misdemeanor counts of misrepresenting himself as a licensed medical practitioner, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Prosecutors say Ouskouian examined the man in a consultation room at UC Irvine in May. He also impersonated a doctor at Children’s Hospital of Orange County at least seven times between April and June, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said he claimed to have lost his hospital badge, requested a temporary one and accessed restricted floors of the hospital. He also misrepresented himself as a doctor to CHOC security, authorities said.

Ouskouian, a former UC Irvine student, was arrested Tuesday. He was released from the Orange County Jail the following day after posting $20,000 bond, according to court and jail records.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison and eight years in county jail, according to prosecutors.

