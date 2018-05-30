Man armed with pickax hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Pacoima

A man who was armed with a pickax was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Pacoima early Wednesday, authorities said.
Shortly after 1 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 10900 block of Telfair Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.
When officers arrived, they were approached by a man who was carrying a pickax, “at which time the officer-involved shooting occurred,” Eisenman said.
She said the suspect, who is approximately 20 years old, was transported to a local hospital but that his condition was not immediately known.