Mother's boyfriend guilty of murder in torture death of 8-year-old Palmdale boy

A 37-year-old man accused of torturing and beating his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son to death in a case that called into question the county’s child welfare system was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.

Jurors deliberated for about six hours before returning the verdict against Isauro Aguirre, also finding true a special allegation that the murder was committed with the infliction of torture.

The jury must next determine whether Aguirre should be sentenced to death for the May 2013 death of Gabriel Fernandez, who was found unconscious with a cracked skull, three broken ribs and BB pellets embedded in his lung and groin when paramedics reached him at his Palmdale home. He was declared brain dead and taken off life support two days later.

The boy’s mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, is facing a separate murder trial.

In Aguirre’s case, a prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments this week that the 6-foot-2, 270-pound man clearly enjoyed torturing the small boy and had systematically brutalized him in the months leading to his death, forcing him to eat cat litter and feces and making him sleep bound and gagged in a small cabinet overnight.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami said Aguirre couldn’t blame either drugs or mental health problems for his actions, and that he hated Gabriel because he suspected the boy was gay.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Isauro Aguirre, who was tried for murder in the fatal beating of his girlfriend's son, 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, listens to closing arguments in his trial this week. Isauro Aguirre, who was tried for murder in the fatal beating of his girlfriend's son, 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, listens to closing arguments in his trial this week. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

“This was intentional murder by torture,” Hatami told jurors.

Aguirre took steps to cover up evidence of the ongoing abuse at the home before calling 911 to report that Gabriel had stopped breathing, the prosecutor said.

The boy’s horrific death led to unprecedented criminal charges against L.A. County social workers who allowed Gabriel to remain at the home despite six investigations of the mother and numerous reports of the boy’s injuries. Sheriff’s deputies also visited the home multiple times in the months before the killing, and prosecutors said in court papers that some of the deputies were later disciplined in connection with Gabriel’s death.

Hatami told jurors that they now had the chance to do right by the boy after so many had failed him.

“The social workers had a chance. The school officials had a chance. The deputies had a chance,” he said. “Now it’s up to you …. What are you going to do?”

Aguirre’s defense attorney asked the jury to set aside their “complete horror” at what was done to the boy and recognize that his client never intended to kill Gabriel. He argued that because Aguirre brutalized the boy during a fit of rage, he was guilty of second-degree, not first-degree, murder.

“He was completely out of control,” said Deputy Public Defender Michael Sklar.

The attorney said it was the boy’s mother who was responsible for much of the abuse, including shooting him with a BB gun and hitting him with a belt, and that Aguirre had attempted to perform CPR to revive Gabriel before paramedics arrived.

Sklar said Aguirre was himself a victim of abuse at the hands of his own mother, who disciplined him with cords and by burning him with cigarettes. He played for jurors the man’s tearful interview with sheriff’s deputies.

CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama . Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama . Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama . Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama . Three UCLA basketball players held in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting are back in Los Angeles. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting. Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting. CAPTION A rampaging gunman killed five people in Rancho Tehama, including his wife, whose body was found hidden beneath the floor of their home, authorities said Wednesday. A rampaging gunman killed five people in Rancho Tehama, including his wife, whose body was found hidden beneath the floor of their home, authorities said Wednesday. CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. CAPTION Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year.

City News Service contributed to this report.

victoria.kim@latimes.com

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

For more California news, follow us on Twitter: @vicjkim and @brittny_mejia