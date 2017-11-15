Mother's boyfriend guilty of murder in torture death of 8-year-old Palmdale boy

A 37-year-old man accused of torturing and beating his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son to death in a case that called into question the county’s child welfare system was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.
Jurors deliberated for about six hours before returning the verdict against Isauro Aguirre, also finding true a special allegation that the murder was committed with the infliction of torture.
The jury must next determine whether Aguirre should be sentenced to death for the May 2013 death of Gabriel Fernandez, who was found unconscious with a cracked skull, three broken ribs and BB pellets embedded in his lung and groin when paramedics reached him at his Palmdale home. He was declared brain dead and taken off life support two days later.
The boy’s mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, is facing a separate murder trial.
In Aguirre’s case, a prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments this week that the 6-foot-2, 270-pound man clearly enjoyed torturing the small boy and had systematically brutalized him in the months leading to his death, forcing him to eat cat litter and feces and making him sleep bound and gagged in a small cabinet overnight.
Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami said Aguirre couldn’t blame either drugs or mental health problems for his actions, and that he hated Gabriel because he suspected the boy was gay.
“This was intentional murder by torture,” Hatami told jurors.
Aguirre took steps to cover up evidence of the ongoing abuse at the home before calling 911 to report that Gabriel had stopped breathing, the prosecutor said.
The boy’s horrific death led to unprecedented criminal charges against L.A. County social workers who allowed Gabriel to remain at the home despite six investigations of the mother and numerous reports of the boy’s injuries. Sheriff’s deputies also visited the home multiple times in the months before the killing, and prosecutors said in court papers that some of the deputies were later disciplined in connection with Gabriel’s death.
Hatami told jurors that they now had the chance to do right by the boy after so many had failed him.
“The social workers had a chance. The school officials had a chance. The deputies had a chance,” he said. “Now it’s up to you …. What are you going to do?”
Aguirre’s defense attorney asked the jury to set aside their “complete horror” at what was done to the boy and recognize that his client never intended to kill Gabriel. He argued that because Aguirre brutalized the boy during a fit of rage, he was guilty of second-degree, not first-degree, murder.
“He was completely out of control,” said Deputy Public Defender Michael Sklar.
The attorney said it was the boy’s mother who was responsible for much of the abuse, including shooting him with a BB gun and hitting him with a belt, and that Aguirre had attempted to perform CPR to revive Gabriel before paramedics arrived.
Sklar said Aguirre was himself a victim of abuse at the hands of his own mother, who disciplined him with cords and by burning him with cigarettes. He played for jurors the man’s tearful interview with sheriff’s deputies.
City News Service contributed to this report.
