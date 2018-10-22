Missing Palmdale man found dead in desert, while his wife is hospitalized after being found nearby

An 87-year-old Palmdale man who went missing with his wife last week was found dead Saturday in the desert in San Bernardino County. His wife was found alive nearby and taken to a hospital.
Keith and Pauline Davis’ family reported them missing last week after they disappeared sometime after 6 p.m. Tuesday from their home on Sage Tree Street in Palmdale. The couple’s 2011 maroon Ford Fusion also was missing.
Keith Davis suffered from dementia, and Pauline Davis, 91, has hearing and vision loss. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials had sought the public’s help in finding the couple.
Authorities got a break in the search for the Davises on Saturday — four days after they were reported missing — when someone driving an ATV in the open desert area in Adelanto found an unattended vehicle and called police, according to the San Bernardino County coroner.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies discovered the car belonged to the couple and searched the area, where they found Pauline Davis. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to sheriff’s officials.
Authorities have not released specifics about her injuries, and her condition is not clear. Keith Davis was found dead in the open desert at 8:47 p.m. The cause of his death is not known.