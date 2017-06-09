Panorama City shooting, car crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

One person was killed and three others were injured early Friday after a van peppered with bullet holes crashed in Panorama City, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 2:04 a.m. in the 14700 block of West Plummer Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Early stages of an investigation by the Los Angles Police Department indicates that the van and its occupants were shot in the course of a drive-by shooting, Capt. Peter Casey said.

The driver was fatally shot prior to the crash, police said, causing him to drive into parked cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were injured in the wreck, one critically, police said. The front-seat passenger was shot and was listed in critical condition, officials said. A passenger in the back seat suffered a broken back and was in surgery Friday morning, according to KTLA.

