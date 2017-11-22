Police seek armed robber who wears paper cosmetic face mask

Police are searching for a man who they believe has committed six armed robberies near Eagle Rock and Highland Park while wearing a white paper mask similar to those used in cosmetic facials.
In each robbery, the man has entered a business, demanded cash from the register and run away, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He left each location in a silver Nissan Sentra or a similar vehicle.
The man has worn a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gloves each time, as well as white tennis shoes with blue laces. His paper face mask forms to his face, with holes for the eyes, mouth and nose, police said.
The robber uses a small blue steel revolver, according to the LAPD. He is described as a Latino man in his late 20s or early 30s, who stands 5-foot-5 and weighs about 200 pounds.
A Pizza Hut employee told KTLA that she thought the mask was a joke when he entered her restaurant, but then the man said, “You think I’m kidding,” pulled out his gun and demanded money. He left with about $70, the woman said.
According to the LAPD, the robberies have occurred on the following dates and locations:
- Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. — 4900 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard
- Nov.11 at 4:15 p.m. — 4700 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard
- Nov. 13 at 9:40 p.m. — 1000 block of Colorado Boulevard
- Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m. — 5800 block of York Boulevard
- Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. — 6400 block of York Boulevard
- Nov. 18 at 5:20 p.m. — 400 block of North Avenue 64
Police have asked anyone with information about the robberies to contact detectives at the LAPD’s Northeast Community Police Station at (323) 561-3472.
Twitter: @haileybranson