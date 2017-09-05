Kidnapped California woman seen asking for help in Arizona may be headed for Las Vegas, FBI says

A California woman, authorities say, was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend was seen asking for help in an Arizona Starbucks on Monday and may be headed for Las Vegas, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Virginia Paris, 55, of Lompoc, had recently been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Hetzel, 52, also of Lompoc, but had not yet served him when he kidnapped her Friday night in Solvang, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said that Hetzel was seen heading south on Highway 101 and that he and Paris had been spotted near Camarillo. They were believed to be in Paris’ black 2015 Chrysler 200 with license plate 7NGE514. Both of their phones are dead or off, officials said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office The black 2015 Chrysler 200 that the pair are believed to be in. The black 2015 Chrysler 200 that the pair are believed to be in. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Hetzel is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Authorities said he has served time in prison for possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with intent to terrorize, felony vandalism and criminal threats. He is believed to have access to firearms.

About 36 hours after Paris went missing, she and Hetzel were seen about 500 miles south, at a Starbucks in Goodyear, Ariz., sheriff’s officials said.

When Paris ordered her drink, investigators said she gave the name Virginia. She then went to the restroom and when she came out, she told a female customer she needed help, authorities said. Hetzel saw the interaction, grabbed Paris and dragged her out of the store and into the car, officials said.

Paris managed to throw her vehicle’s registration out the window as Hetzel sped the car onto eastbound Interstate 10 toward Phoenix.

The two were seen Monday morning, checking out of the Grand Canyon Inn in Valle, Ariz., officials said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Images from the Grand Canyon Inn in Arizona. Images from the Grand Canyon Inn in Arizona. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

“Information gathered at that time indicates that Paris continues to be held against her will and that the two were possibly on their way to Las Vegas,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hetzel or Paris is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip at (805) 681-4171.

