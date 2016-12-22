Man pleads guilty to killing three people in 2014 Pasadena shooting rampage

A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty to murdering three people and trying to kill a fourth in a 2014 shooting rampage in Pasadena, authorities said Thursday.

John Izeal Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with an assault weapon on a peace officer, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Prosecutors said that in July 2014, Smith got into a fight with 59-year-old Maria Aguiar, grabbed an assault rifle and opened fire on Aguiar and her father, Luis Aguiar, killing both.

Smith then turned to neighbors and killed a third person, Jose Hernandez Iribe, according to the district attorney’s office.

Shortly afterward, Smith barricaded himself inside a home on the 1700 block of North Summit Avenue and called police. He shot at multiple people, including a Pasadena police officer. Nobody was injured.

Smith later surrendered and was arrested. He faces a sentence of 181 years to life in state prison.

