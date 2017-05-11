Somebody swiped a Pasadena reserve officer's truck, handgun, ammo, ballistic vest and gas mask

Pasadena police are searching for a reserve officer’s stolen truck that contained his personal semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, duty belt, helmet, ballistic vest and a gas mask, authorities say.

The truck was described as “a white, 2000 Ford F250 crew cab pickup with a matching camper shell,” and was stolen Wednesday between 4:15 and 6:15 p.m from the 1100 block of Rosemont Avenue. The license plate is 6J54905.

Police are “reviewing whether the handgun was properly secured at the time of the theft,” according to a news release. When handgun owners leave their weapons in cars unattended, they are required to put their firearm in the trunk or in a locked container out of sight, the statement notes.

Police are not releasing the name of the reserve officer because this “could be a personnel matter,” said Pasadena police Lt. Mark Goodman.

Anyone with information should call Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241.

