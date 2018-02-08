Nine injured in six-car crash that shut down PCH in Malibu

Authorities shut down Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday afternoon after a six-car crash left nine people injured.
One eastbound lane was reopened about 5:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The rest of the highway was expected to remain closed between Big Rock Drive and Topanga Canyon Road for an unknown duration.
Two people were airlifted to a trauma center and seven others were taken to hospitals by ambulance, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
One person was in critical condition, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sgt. Brandon Patton.
It's unclear what caused the collision.
Twitter: @AleneTchek
UPDATES:
5:35 p.m.: This article was updated to reflect that one lane has been reopened.
This article was originally published at 5:15 p.m.