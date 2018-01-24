Vehicle plunges off PCH at Mugu Rock, killing one; southbound lanes closed

One person died Monday evening after a vehicle plunged off Pacific Coast Highway and into the ocean in Ventura County, officials said.
Authorities closed the southbound lanes of the highway at Mugu Rock after the crash, reported about 5 p.m., to remove the wreckage, according to the California Highway Patrol's online incident log.
It was not clear when the lanes would reopen.
A search for more possible victims was underway, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
People in the area tried to help the occupants of the vehicle, including a dog named Jake that was rescued from the surf line, according to the log and the Fire Department.
Witnesses were caring for the pet, which was shown in a photo wrapped in blankets in a vehicle.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
Twitter: @AleneTchek