Pedestrian dies after being hit by San Diego police car

By
Sep 04, 2018 | 7:00 AM
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a San Diego police car Monday night. (U-T file photo)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a San Diego police car Monday night in Lincoln Park, police said.

The collision occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on South 47th Street near Imperial Avenue, near Lincoln High School, authorities said.

A marked SDPD vehicle was heading south when a man ran out from a field on the west side of 47th Street and the vehicle hit him, CBS8 reported.

The victim, who was in his 60s, was taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said. His name was not released pending notification of family members.

Taketa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

City News Service contributed to this report.

7:00 a.m.: This article was updated.

This article was originally published at 10:10 p.m.

