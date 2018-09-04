Pedestrian dies after being hit by San Diego police car

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a San Diego police car Monday night in Lincoln Park, police said.
The collision occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on South 47th Street near Imperial Avenue, near Lincoln High School, authorities said.
A marked SDPD vehicle was heading south when a man ran out from a field on the west side of 47th Street and the vehicle hit him, CBS8 reported.
The victim, who was in his 60s, was taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said. His name was not released pending notification of family members.
Taketa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
City News Service contributed to this report.
7:00 a.m.: This article was updated.
This article was originally published at 10:10 p.m.