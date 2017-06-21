Firefighters rescue animals in pet store fire in South L.A.

Dozens of animals had to be rescued after a fire broke out in the middle of the night in a South L.A. pet shop on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Video from the scene in the 4700 block of South Broadway showed dozens of firefighters moving quickly in and out of the burning building carrying bird cages and glass containers with mice, rats and other rodents.

The blaze was reported on the first floor of the two-story building about 1:35 a.m., said LAFD spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

The building contained a pet store on the first floor and apartments on the second.

Nearly 40 firefighters fought the blaze for about a half-hour and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

