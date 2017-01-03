Veteran videographer rescues driver after fiery crash on 110 Freeway

A veteran videographer is being credited with rescuing a driver whose stalled vehicle burst into flames after it was struck by a passing car on the 110 Freeway early Sunday.

An OnScene.TV video captured the terrifying moments and shows RMG News videographer Austin Raishbrook jumping into action.

In the video, a cameraman appears to be parked off the highway and is filming a dark-colored SUV stalled in a freeway lane near Gage Avenue. The vehicle’s lights were off.

The rear of the SUV was hit once by a passing vehicle, knocking off the right brake light.

About 45 seconds later, a dark-colored sports car zooms toward the stalled SUV and slams into its rear.

The SUV bursts into flames and spins several times across the freeway lanes, leaving the driver trapped inside.

That’s when Raishbrook pulled the driver out of the fiery vehicle, according to OnScene.TV.

The video shows a man holding the driver’s arms as a cameraman grabs the man’s legs. They lift and drag the man away from the flames.

Paramedics later transported the man to an area hospital.

Raishbrook told KCBS-TV that he smashed a window to get to the driver. Although he filmed the crash, he said, “at that point in my mind, my mind switched to – I got to go help.”

“That’s when I switched over from cameraman mode to rescuer,” he said

Raishbrook, who owns and runs RMG News, was featured in the 2008 reality TV show “Stringers: LA.”

According to Raishbrook’s biography on RMG News, he was a technical adviser on the set of the film “Nightcrawler.”

The film, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, follows a freelance cameraman who becomes obsessed with crime in Los Angeles and getting the best shot.

Raishbrook can’t help reliving the New Year’s Day crash.

“I’ve probably watched [the video] about 30 times,” Raishbrook told KCBS-TV. “Just reliving that moment. It still feels surreal to me. That two-minute experience for me is going to last the rest of my life.”

