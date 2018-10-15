After escaping, this little piggy followed a trail of Doritos all the way home to San Bernardino backyard

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies learned this weekend that even farm animals can’t resist the crunchy temptation of a bag of Doritos.
No, this isn’t the latest advertisement from Frito-Lay, whose tagline for the chips boasts they’re “for the bold.” It appears boldness isn’t a trait exclusive to humans.
It all began with an unusual call to the department’s station in Highland about a pig “the size of a mini horse” running around a neighborhood near Sterling Avenue and Vine Street on Saturday morning. The two responding deputies had seen the pig, whom they nicknamed Smalls, before and knew where the animal lived, according to a department Facebook post.
So they decided to lure him back with a tasty treat in the form of a fresh bag of Doritos Poppin’ Jalapeño that one of the deputies had brought for lunch. The deputy grabbed the bag full of chips and began laying down a trail for the pig to follow.
The swine obliged. He chomped the chips as he followed the deputy all the way home.
“We were able to put him back in and secure the gate,” one of the deputies said. “It was fun!”