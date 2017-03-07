Pilot killed when light aircraft crashes near Hesperia Airport

A pilot was killed Tuesday when his ultralight aircraft crashed near Hesperia Airport, fire officials said.

The crash was reported about 10 a.m. near the north end of the airport, about 100 feet west of Santa Fe Avenue East, said Eric Sherwin, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the mangled aircraft and the pilot, who was also the sole occupant. He suffered fatal injuries, Sherwin said.

It is unclear if the man had just taken off from the airport.

Hazmat crews remained at the scene Tuesday morning to clean up a small oil spill from the crash, he said.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

