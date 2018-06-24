Containment predicted soon for 100-acre brush fire near Lake Piru

A brush fire that broke out Saturday night near Lake Piru in Ventura County has burned nearly 100 acres but is expected to be contained soon, officials said.
The Canyon fire, which was reported about 5 p.m. Saturday spread relatively quickly because of heat and low humidity in the area, said Andrew Madsen, a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest. The area saw winds between 14 and 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
More than 300 firefighters from Ventura and Los Angeles counties were on the scene Sunday working to stop the spread of the fire and build containment lines, Madsen said.
“They’ve got a good handle on it and can probably wrap it up here this afternoon,” he said.
There was no containment figure but Madsen said that crews are “very optimistic.”
No structures are in danger and none have been destroyed, he said.