Two people injured in ultralight plane crash off Ventura County coast

Two people aboard a small plane were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon into the waters off the Ventura County coast, authorities said.

Their ultralight aircraft crashed off Point Mugu Rock, about 50 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, said Los Angeles County fire spokesman Steve Swindle.

One of the plane’s occupants suffered a heart attack and was being resuscitated en route to a hospital, Swindle said. He didn’t have an update on that person's condition.

The other individual was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.

Swindle said the plane took off from Camarillo Airport.