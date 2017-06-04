Father and son from Calabasas die in plane crash

A father and son from Calabasas died Sunday after the small plane they were flying in crashed in Ventura County, authorities said.

The Ventura County fire department said the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. at a horse ranch in the 2700 block of Marvella Court, near Thousand Oaks and Moorpark.

Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that the two people in the plane were a 57-year-old father and his 15-year-old son.

Both were declared dead at the scene; their names were not released pending notification of family members.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Fire officials said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were en route to the scene to review the wreckage.

A witness saw the plane smash into a horse-riding area, but no people on the ground suffered injuries, officials said.

