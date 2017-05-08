Unmarked L.A. County Sheriff's Department car is stolen from Alhambra dealership

Authorities are searching for an unmarked Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department car that was stolen from an Alhambra auto dealership.

Alhambra police say surveillance video recorded a lone male walking into the service area of Alhambra Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 1100 W. Main St. about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, approaching the black 2016 Dodge Charger, then driving it away.

Though the black four-door car has no exterior markings identifying it as a emergency vehicle, it is equipped with covert strobe lights and a Sheriff’s Department radio, chrome factory wheels and a California license plate that reads 7MRA998, police said. The vehicle had no weapons or other emergency equipment inside.

Alhambra police asked that anyone with information about the theft call a 24-hour tip line at (626) 308-4875.

