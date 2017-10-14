Man fatally shot by police after pursuit in Torrance

Torrance police shot and killed a reckless driver suspected of being under the influence after a short pursuit early Saturday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. when officers tried to pull over the driver near the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, police said.
The driver failed to pull over and a chase ensued, authorities said.
Police twice attempted to stop the motorist by hitting the backside of his vehicle car to try and send it into a spin – known as the PIT maneuver. The second attempt ended in the 2900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard where police shot the man, authorities said.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.
No officers were injured in the incident.
No other details were available about what prompted the shooting, if the suspect was armed or how many officers were involved.