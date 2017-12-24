Police fatally shoot man they say was wielding a machete

Los Angeles police responding to a domestic disturbance call fatally shot a man wielding a machete, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 8100 block of De Soto Avenue in Canoga Park, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a dislocated shoulder, allegedly as a result of an altercation with the suspect, police said.

The suspect had fled on foot to an alley, where he was confronted by police and that is when the shooting occurred, authorities said.

The unidentified man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured and a weapon was recovered at the scene.