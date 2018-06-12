Woman found dead in reservoir near 60 Freeway underpass

A woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a reservoir near a freeway underpass in Rowland Heights, authorities said.
About 1:35 p.m., Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to an area near the Fullerton Road off-ramp of the eastbound 60 Freeway, where they found the woman with trauma to her upper torso, said Deputy Wally Bracks.
It’s unclear when the woman died and what type of wounds she had.
“Based on the suspicious injuries, the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” Bracks said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.