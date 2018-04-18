Police arrest Pomona man after family member's death

Police have arrested a 29-year-old Pomona man on suspicion of homicide after a family member died at the home they shared, authorities said.
L.A. County fire personnel responded to a CPR call in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Pomona police statement. The victim, a man around the age of 76, was unconscious and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.
As of Wednesday morning authorities were not releasing the victim's name, pending notification of next of kin, said Pomona Police Lt. Eddie Vazquez.
Ricky Rene Maciel, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday night. Maciel is a relative of the victim and the two share the home on South Hamilton, Vazquez said. Investigators believe "there was some kind of altercation between family members where the victim fell and hit his head," according to the police statement.
Maciel is being held on $2.04 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Pomona on Thursday morning, according to L.A. County sheriff's records.
Anyone with information can call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.
