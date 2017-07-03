Teenage boy detained after fatal shooting in Pomona home

A teenage boy was detained early Monday in connection with the shooting death of a man inside a Pomona home, police said.

Police received a call just after midnight from someone reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Second Street, Pomona Police Lt. Marcus Perez said in a statement. According to Perez, the caller “would not provide further information.”

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined that the boy had reported the shooting, authorities said.

