Playground equipment torched in arson at Pomona elementary school

Police are looking for a person who they say set playground equipment on fire at a Pomona elementary school Wednesday morning.
Authorities responded to the fire toward the back of Montvue Elementary School around 6 a.m., according to the Pomona Police Department. No one was injured and no buildings were damaged.
Plastic equipment pieces were burning in a 400-square-foot playground area, said L.A. County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina.
Through its website, the school told parents that school would still be in session "despite playground emergency." School starts at 8 a.m., according to the website.
Authorities are asking for anyone with information or access to security camera footage of the area to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.
Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.