Man who cut out girlfriend's heart and lung in motel bathroom sentenced to life without parole

A Pomona man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his girlfriend and cutting out her heart and one of her lungs in a motel bathroom, prosecutors said Monday.

Alexander Anthony Clever, 28, pleaded no contest earlier this year to first-degree murder in the gruesome killing of his 35-year-old girlfriend, Yvette Silva. He also admitted to special circumstances of mayhem and torture in his plea, officials said.

On Nov. 29, 2014, Clever and Silva, along with two other people, went to a Pomona motel. Clever and Silva went into a bathroom and argued, prosecutors said.

The other people tried to intervene after they heard muffled screaming and saw Clever choking Silva. They tried to free Silva, who was unconscious, then went to get help, prosecutors added.

Police found Silva in the shower with her heart and her right lung cut out. She was alive when her lung was removed from her body, according to prosecutors.

Two days later, Clever was arrested outside of his house. He had a knife that later tested positive for Silva's DNA, according to the district attorney's office.

Staff writer Jerome Campbell contributed to this report.

Joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

'No one noticed until it was too late': Fresno toddlers drown in neighbor's swimming pool

Brass plumbing fixture flies off Caltrans truck and kills driver on Bay Area highway

Long Beach police to release video in mysterious August slayings of mother, 4-year-old daughter