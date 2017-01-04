Pomona police fatally shoot man who was suspected of trying to kill 2 people in tenant dispute

A man was fatally shot by Pomona police Wednesday after neighbors said he shot and wounded two other people while being evicted from an apartment.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the 900 block of North San Antonio Avenue, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said the man was suspected of trying to kill a man and a woman.

Neighbors told KCAL-TV Channel 9 that it appeared the suspect opened fire while being evicted from an apartment complex. The tenant shot and wounded the apartment manager and the apartment manager’s girlfriend, neighbors told the news station.

Benjamin Leyva, a nearby resident, told the news station that it appeared the man engaged in a shootout with police.

Both the apartment manager and his girlfriend were taken to a hospital. Details on their condition were not available.

After police opened fire at the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene, Navarro-Suarez said. His name was not released pending the notification of family members.

The shooting was under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, according to Pomona Police Department protocol.

